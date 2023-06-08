Acidente deixa motociclista ferida na BR-393
8 de junho de 2023
Acidente envolve três veículos e deixa dois feridos na Dutra, em Volta Redonda
8 de junho de 2023


Suspeitos atiram contra policiais e são presos em Mendes

Delegacia de Mendes

A Polícia Militar prendeu  dois suspeitos na madrugada desta quinta-feira, no centro de Mendes. Os agentes foram até o local após receberem uma denúncia anônima relatando que um dos ocupantes do veículo pretendia assaltar um sítio.

Os agentes deram ordem de parada para o veículo, mas os ocupantes empreenderam fuga e atiraram contra os policiais, que revidaram. Durante a perseguição, os  supeitos  entraram em uma rua sem saída, quando dois homens que estavam no banco traseiro, desceram e fugiram por uma área de mata.

O motorista e o passageiro também tentaram fugir, mas foram alcançados. Eles foram levados para a Delegacia de Polícia de Mendes para o registro da ocorrência e vão responder por tentativa de homicídio.

Artigos Relacionados

8 de junho de 2023

Acidente envolve três veículos e deixa dois feridos na Dutra, em Volta Redonda

Leia mais
8 de junho de 2023

Acidente deixa motociclista ferida na BR-393

Leia mais
8 de junho de 2023

Identificada vítima que morreu em acidente na BR-393 em Volta Redonda

Leia mais

Deixe um comentário

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado. Campos obrigatórios são marcados com *