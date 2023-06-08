Acidente deixa motociclista ferida na BR-393

Identificada vítima que morreu em acidente na BR-393 em Volta Redonda
8 de junho de 2023
Um acidente entre um carro e um moto, ocorrido na noite de quarta-feira, dia 7, deixou a motociclista ferida, no km 298, da BR-393 (Rodovia Lúcio Meira), no bairro Nove de Abril,  em Volta Redonda.

A Polícia Rodoviária Federal informou que a vítima foi socorrida e levada para o Hospital São João Batista. A unidade médica não informou o estado de saúde da vítima.

